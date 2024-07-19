Sunderland children really are top of the class after 100% pass rate in SATs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old achieved a school’s highest ever set of SATs results as it celebrates a bumper crop of scores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School in Tunstall Village, Sunderland, have shown they really are top of the class after their Year 6 pupils received a 100% pass rate in their standard assessment tests (SATs).

While national curriculum levels are no longer given to children, all the pupils who sat their exams were assessed as ‘working at the expected standard’ in the three assessed areas of reading, writing and maths.

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School.

The 100% pass rate compares to the national average of 61%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An impressive 27.3% of pupils achieved the “greater depth” standard in all tests.

Headteacher Dionne Dunn said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort and determination that has been shown by our Year 6 pupils. The progress that has been made is outstanding.

“I am so pleased for each child and their families, who deserve the results they received. I am equally proud of the excellent teaching staff who have ensured that every child was given the best opportunity to learn, grow and shine as a member of our school.

“I would like to thank the children and staff for their hard work and commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s top performing pupil was 11-year-old Scarlett Oliver who attained the highest ever SATs scores of any child who has attended the school.

She said: “I was lost for words when I was told by Miss Henderson that I had scored standardised scores of 120, 119 and 118 across my tests, achieving greater depth in all areas.

“All of the staff were so proud of me. I was very excited to tell my parents and feel this is the biggest achievement in my life so far.”

Classmate Thea Milburn, also 11, added: “I was proud of my SATs results and it just shows how hard work pays off. My parents were so excited when I told them and I can’t believe that we scored 100% as a class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a double celebration for the school as its Year 5 gymnasts won the Sunderland tournament to qualify for the regional finals at the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle.

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School.

Mrs Dunn said: “I am so thrilled at the success of our Year 5 gymnasts.

“It is a real asset to the staff, Miss Latham in particular, that our school children are given the opportunities to excel in different areas of sport, not just academic learning.

“We love to celebrate the unique talents of all of our children and raise their aspirations at the same time."

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.