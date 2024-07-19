Staff at 'happy' Washington school 'thrilled' after good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors praised the development of children’s literacy and provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Staff at Fatfield Academy in Washington are “thrilled” after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how Fatfield Academy is a “happy school” which children “enjoy” attending and highlighted how the “high expectations” of staff help to ensure that pupils “achieve well in mathematics and become keen, fluent readers”.

Fatfield Academy.

The report also recognised the calm and purposeful learning environment and the “very warm, trusting and respectful relationships” established between children and staff who “know the individual pupils very well”.

Inspectors commended the children’s behaviour and attitude to learning.

They said: “Pupils’ behaviour is often exemplary both in lessons and in the playground. Pupils work well together and help to ensure the school day runs smoothly.

“Children take pride in their many responsibilities and appreciate the opportunities they have to influence school decision-making, such as the range of afterschool clubs provided.”

Lead inspector Susan Waugh was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s literacy programme and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The teaching of reading has been revised and strengthened. Pupils now become confident, fluent readers more rapidly.

“Staff teach reading well. They introduce new sounds at the right time and provide pupils with plenty of practice.

“Staff intervene quickly if any pupil is in danger of falling behind and children who struggle with reading receive precise, targeted support.

“The school is ambitious for pupils with SEND. Staff know pupils well and provide the right support, so pupils learn alongside their classmates.

“Staff give extra guidance or helpful resources so that pupils with SEND gain new knowledge.

“Pupils also achieve well in mathematics.”

Ms Waugh was also impressed with the school’s outdoor provision and support for children’s personal development.

She added: “Outdoor play is vibrant, which makes a significant contribution to pupils’ well-being.

“Pupils’ personal development is extremely well supported. For example, the programme of nights away increases pupils’ resilience year on year.

“The school uses local businesses and services well to enrich the curriculum and pupils learn about a very wide range of jobs from quantity surveyor to tattoo artist.

“Regular projects support pupils to develop their knowledge of engineering.

“After-school clubs mirror pupils’ interests while other initiatives support pupils’ self-esteem and encourage good behaviour.”

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Nicky Dowdle said: “The entire school community is thrilled about this achievement, reflecting our commitment to creating a happy and thriving learning environment.

“We are particularly pleased that our commitment to supporting personal development has been acknowledged as this has been a key focus for us.”

The school is part of the Inspire Multi Academy Trust.