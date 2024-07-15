Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland City Council has been judged by Ofsted as good for its adult and community learning provision.

The council’s Learning and Skills Service provides courses in English, mathematics, information communication technology, English for speakers of other languages (ESOL), skills for jobs and a small number of other vocational courses.

The report praised the Council’s targeted approach and the wide-ranging benefits for participants.

Inspectors said: ”Leaders and managers have a good understanding of local skills priorities.

“They target the provision at residents who will benefit most from the provision and learners develop the knowledge, skills and confidence that they need to gain employment or better engage in community and family life.

“Learners, many of whom have not engaged in education for a considerable time, improve their confidence, self-esteem and physical and mental well-being through learning and engaging socially with other adults in a similar situation to themselves.”

Lead inspector Malcolm Fraser was fulsome in his praise of course tutors.

He said: “Tutors provide effective tuition and support for learners on both accredited and nonaccredited programmes to develop their English and mathematics skills.

“Learners in ESOL are encouraged to speak English in social situations to help to consolidate their learning. “Most tutors sequence learning activities well and adapt their teaching plans and methods skilfully for students with additional learning needs. “Tutors highlight and praise the incremental progress that learners make throughout courses, which motivates learners and encourages them to celebrate their achievements.” Mr Fraser also commended the “good quality” careers education provided for learners and the “high proportion of learners who take accredited courses achieve their planned qualification”.

Following the inspection, the Council’s cabinet member for Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills, Councillor Michael Butler said: “We are dedicated to providing educational opportunities for all ages in our city, believing that access to education is a fundamental right.

“By supporting adult learners in achieving qualifications for jobs, community roles, and personal achievement, we enhance individual prospects and strengthen our workforce.

“We are also focused on equipping residents of our great city with skills for Sunderland’s new developments, such as the Crown Works Studios, where we will have support from the new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy in the very near future.

“While we appreciate being recognised as a ‘good provider,’ we aim for continuous improvement and emphasising lifelong learning as essential for social and economic progress.

“We are thankful to all our staff and partners who provide this education and are focused on improving this even further in the future as we see our city develop.”