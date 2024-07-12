Staff at Seaham primary school 'thrilled' following good Ofsted judgment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The report highlighted how both staff and children are ‘proud’ to be part of the school.

Head teacher at Seaview Primary School, Lexi Wilkinson, said staff are “thrilled” after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted the “high expectations” of staff at the Seaham school which is encapsulated by the school’s ethos of ‘do more, know more and be more’.

The report also described the school’s “nurturing environment” and the calm and inclusive atmosphere.

Inspectors also noted that the children make “good progress in the core curriculum (English and maths) across Key Stage 2” (Year 3 to Year 6). The inspection team said pupils are “proud” of their school and “contribute to its positive atmosphere” - something which particularly pleased Mrs Wilkinson.

She said: “I’m pleased the inspectors picked up how the pupils feel about the school as everything we do is child centred.

“I’m also pleased the report highlighted the emphasis we place on reading as once children can read then it enables them to access the rest of the curriculum.”

On the outcome of a good judgement, Mrs Wilkinson added: “We are thrilled with the judgement and the report which we feel is a fair reflection of the school.

“When the staff were informed of the judgement, there was a very emotional response.

“We all refer to ourselves as the Seaview family and this togetherness really came across in the report.”

Lead inspector Jessica McKay was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support and extracurricular provision.

She said: “The needs of pupils with SEND are identified quickly. The school has its own learning resource base for some pupils with SEND called ‘The Beacon’.

“This is bespoke provision that enables pupils to access the curriculum, with additional staff to provide support and as a result, pupils in The Beacon are helped to thrive.

“The school plans trips, educational visits and a range of experiences to broaden pupils’ horizons.

“There are a number of visits to local museums and attractions which pupils discuss enthusiastically.

“Pupils contribute positively to their community, for example by taking part in beach cleans.

“Older pupils enjoy their roles as ‘Wellbeing Warriors’ and school ambassadors.” The report also commended the children for their good behaviour and positive attitudes to learning, and the “quick” action of staff to support families to “secure improvements in attendance” when needed.

Inspectors also highlighted how staff are proud to work at the school and the emphasis placed by school leaders on “community and parental engagement”.