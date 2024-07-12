Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Staff provide an abundance of interesting and purposeful learning opportunities for children and as a result, children are motivated and naturally enthusiastic to play and learn’

Ofsted inspectors have described how children arrive at Buttons Nursery in Washington “full of excitement for the day ahead” after judging the setting to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

The report highlighted the “warm relationships” established between children and staff who “greet the children with smiles and hugs”.

Inspectors also identified the well organised routines at the nursery and the progress made by children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) due to the support they receive.

Lead inspector Eileen Grimes was fulsome in her praise for the nursery’s staff.

She said: “Key persons know their key children well, including their developmental stages and what is next in their sequence of learning.

“Staff work as a team in the differing age-group rooms to share information about what children need to learn next.

“They then weave this into their planning of activities and experiences, and use their knowledge during their interactions with children. This supports children to make good developmental progress.

“Staff model and guide children's behaviour through effective teaching and guidance.”

Ms Grimes also commended the staff for the development of children’s literacy.

She said: “Overall, staff provide a rich environment where children are constantly exposed to language and words.

“Staff encourage children to talk and express themselves. Children enjoy listening to stories and staff encourage them to connect with the characters' emotions and how they may be feeling in different scenarios.

“Staff prompt children to recall words they have previously learned. This helps to strengthen children's memories, expand their vocabularies and enhance their language skills.”

The inspection team also highlighted the “excellent relationships” with parents.

They said: “Parents comment that about the excellent staff team who are committed to the care of their children.

“They state that they are kept very well informed through an online app and report that staff take an interest in what their children are doing at home.” The report also described how staff feel “very well supported by the manager” who is “committed to her role and the children in her care”.