'Delight' for staff at Washington school after good Ofsted report

The report praised the school’s children who ‘work hard in lessons, listen carefully, and achieve well as a result’.

Holley Park Academy headteacher Lisa Curtis said staff are “delighted” after the Washington school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report highlighted how the school’s leaders have high expectations for pupils who “live out the school’s vision of ‘work together, achieve more’” and embody the school values, the Five Rs, “including resilience and resourcefulness”.

Headteacher Lisa Curtis and deputy headteacher Lee Garrett celebrate their Ofsted report success with pupils at the school. | Northern Lights

Inspectors also described the “excellent relationships” between pupils and staff and how the children are “proud to represent the school”.

After being informed of the judgement Ms Curtis said: “We are delighted with the report as it recognises and celebrates our wonderful school.

“It is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our pupils, staff and community.

“I’m particularly thrilled for the staff who work tirelessly to ensure the children at Holley Park get the very best education possible and this external validation recognises their efforts.” Lead inspector Richard Beadnall commended the school on its “reviewed curriculum” including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He said: “Staff make skilful adaptations to the curriculum to enable all pupils to succeed. This curriculum has firm foundations in the early years provision and the youngest children in school enjoy a vibrant learning environment.

“Lessons build on the key knowledge and skills identified within the curriculum and also build sequentially on pupils’ prior knowledge.

“Lessons proceed without any disruption as a result of the positive learning environment and positive behaviour of pupils.”

Mr Beadnall also praise the school’s development of children’s literacy.

He added: “Phonics teaching is effective and purposeful and careful monitoring of individual pupils ensures any gaps in phonics knowledge are addressed.

“As a result, pupils achieve exceptionally well and develop the skills that they need to become fluent, confident readers.

“Adults model language and vocabulary clearly and children use this vocabulary independently in their learning.”

The report also noted how the school’s attendance rates are above the national average with “effective action to decrease the proportion of pupils who are persistently absent”.

Inspectors also praised the school for its extracurricular provision and opportunities for children to take on positions of responsibility and highlighted how “staff feel very well supported in school”.

Holley Park Academy is part of Northern Lights Learning Trust.

Chief executive Jo Heaton said: “It is wonderful to see how Holley Park has flourished since joining Northern Lights.

“The Trust and school team have worked really well together and it’s great to see the impact of this partnership working.