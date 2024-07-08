Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children at Seaham Trinity Primary School have been taking on the challenge of running the equivalent distance from Seaham to Paris as part of an Olympic themed fundraiser.

With the Olympics due to start in the French capital later this month (July) children were today (July 5) running laps around the school’s field as well as along Seaham beach, covering a combined distance of 550 miles.

Children and staff getting ready to set off on their run. | National World.

The event was organised by the parents’ association Friends of Seaham Trinity to raise money to build a new stage for pupils to host performances as well as to purchase new equipment to improve the school’s outdoor play and learning (OPAL) provision.

Marie Paterson, whose children Ezra and Asriel attend the school, said: “As a parent you can see certain areas where the school may struggle to buy those little extras.

“Last year we raised money to buy a sound system as we had noticed when visiting performances at the school that you couldn’t hear it clearly past the first few rows.

“We now want to build a stage for performances as well as get new outdoor equipment such as the monkey bars which will last for years to come.

“As a parents’ association we just want to do our bit to ensure the school can afford those little extras which can make a massive difference.”

Some of the children taking part in the run. | National World.

The event was coordinated in school by Year 1 teacher Vicky Light.

Ms Light said: “We introduced OPAL in September which has enhanced learning through play and really benefited our children.

“We are hoping to use some of the money raised to further develop our sensory garden and, in time, create a forest school.

“We have a lot of children in school with additional needs and so a lot of our budget goes on additional staff to support their needs.

“Budgets are so tight that there just isn’t the funding in school to provide those extras.”

Some of the children running along Seaham beach. | National World.

Also helping to organise the event was parent Paula Ealbeck, whose children Sebastian, 10, and Jacob, 5, attend the school.

Paula said: “We obviously have the Euro Championships taking place at the moment but we decided to focus the event around the Olympics as it is a chance for the children to learn about this event.

“It also promotes the importance of healthy lifestyles and children being active.

“The Key Stage 2 children (Year 3 to 6) are running along Seaburn beach while the Key Stage 1 pupils and reception and nursery are running a mile or half-a-mile around the school field.”

Whilst no fundraising target has been set, all the children at the school have been raising sponsorship for their run.

One of those children taking part Paula’s son Sebastian who said: “I’m really excited about running the event and I’m looking forward to being able to use the new outdoor equipment.”

Year 6 pupil Esmae Mossman, 11, added: “I like to follow the Olympics, particularly the swimming event.