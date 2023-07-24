Give yourself a gold medal for sharing your memories of your best achievements: in sports ranging from tiddlywinks to fencing.

We think you are all winners for sharing your accomplishments from your schooldays in Sunderland and East Durham.

A sports day in Sunderland in 1983. Here are the competitors in the Vaux skipping race.

You responded when we asked our followers on Wearside Echoes the question 'What's your best ever sporting achievement'.

This poser had you flocking forward with answers.

Stephen was a double champion

Let's have a big cheer for Stephen Ridley who said he 'won the tiddlywinks cup when I was 12, then I was marble champion the following year.'

The age-old sport of tiddlywinks. Some of you were champion at it.

Loll Johnson won the egg and spoon race at primary school and John Hunter tells us he was third in the bean bag race, adding: "There were three entrants."

Ian Middlemist was the East Herrington Primary School egg and spoon race champion in 1992. Cracking work Ian.

Will Iain's record ever be beaten?

Iain Stothard held the javelin record at Hylton Castle School and added: "They say will never be beaten. If anyone knows any different let me know."

And how about this from Janusz Lewandowski who told us: "Winning gold in the 100 yards sprint for 12/13 year olds, also gold for high jump in the Sunderland town sports 1963."

The Castle View Junior School sports day in 1977.

Carol's lifesaving skills at 13 years old

You had plenty more comments, including these:

All these people shared their memories on the Wearside Echoes Facebook page.

