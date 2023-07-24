Remembering Sunderland children's greatest sporting achievements, from tiddlywinks to egg and spoon race champion
Marbles, tiddlywinks, fencing, sack race: You conquered them all in Sunderland
Give yourself a gold medal for sharing your memories of your best achievements: in sports ranging from tiddlywinks to fencing.
We think you are all winners for sharing your accomplishments from your schooldays in Sunderland and East Durham.
You responded when we asked our followers on Wearside Echoes the question 'What's your best ever sporting achievement'.
Stephen was a double champion
Let's have a big cheer for Stephen Ridley who said he 'won the tiddlywinks cup when I was 12, then I was marble champion the following year.'
Loll Johnson won the egg and spoon race at primary school and John Hunter tells us he was third in the bean bag race, adding: "There were three entrants."
Ian Middlemist was the East Herrington Primary School egg and spoon race champion in 1992. Cracking work Ian.
Will Iain's record ever be beaten?
Iain Stothard held the javelin record at Hylton Castle School and added: "They say will never be beaten. If anyone knows any different let me know."
And how about this from Janusz Lewandowski who told us: "Winning gold in the 100 yards sprint for 12/13 year olds, also gold for high jump in the Sunderland town sports 1963."
Carol's lifesaving skills at 13 years old
You had plenty more comments, including these:
Carol Fletcher: Life saving badge. I was 13.
Sarah Jane O'Neill: Our netball team came second in county championship.
All these people shared their memories on the Wearside Echoes Facebook page.
Echoes of the past - and you can join the growing army
It is the Sunderland Echo's social media site which is dedicated to memories of Wearside and County Durham.
So far, almost 8,500 people have joined and you could be next.
We can not wait to hear from you. Simply visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/wearsideechoes