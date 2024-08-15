Nine pictures honouring Sunderland Elvis impersonators, young and old

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:36 BST

It’s Elvis Week! And we are celebrating with a hunk of memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s few things that Wearsiders love more than to dress as the King and blast out a song.

Here are nine reminders of people doing just that between 2004 and 2017.

Have a look at scenes from the Royalty Theatre, Fulwell Kindergarten and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

So don’t be cruel. Have a look through our Echo archive gallery and then get in touch with your own memories.

King-sized memories from Sunderland's past.

1. Loving the Elvis memories

King-sized memories from Sunderland's past. | se

Darren Coates was performing as Elvis at the Smile concert at the Museum and Winter Gardens in 2004.

2. All shook up in 2004

Darren Coates was performing as Elvis at the Smile concert at the Museum and Winter Gardens in 2004. | se

Fulwell Kindergarten celebrated its 7th birthday in 2005 with a tribute to the King.

3. Viva the Fulwell memories

Fulwell Kindergarten celebrated its 7th birthday in 2005 with a tribute to the King. | se

A play called The Pharoah Who Turns Into Elvis was performed at Hetton Lyons School in 2005.

4. Elvis is in the Hetton Lyons building

A play called The Pharoah Who Turns Into Elvis was performed at Hetton Lyons School in 2005. | se

