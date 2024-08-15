Nine pictures honouring Sunderland Elvis impersonators, young and old

There’s few things that Wearsiders love more than to dress as the King and blast out a song.
Here are nine reminders of people doing just that between 2004 and 2017.
So don’t be cruel. Have a look through our Echo archive gallery and then get in touch with your own memories.
1. Loving the Elvis memories
King-sized memories from Sunderland's past. | se
2. All shook up in 2004
Darren Coates was performing as Elvis at the Smile concert at the Museum and Winter Gardens in 2004. | se
3. Viva the Fulwell memories
Fulwell Kindergarten celebrated its 7th birthday in 2005 with a tribute to the King. | se
4. Elvis is in the Hetton Lyons building
A play called The Pharoah Who Turns Into Elvis was performed at Hetton Lyons School in 2005. | se
