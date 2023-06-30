Nine pictures of Sunderland little ones on the day they graduated - from nursery

Graduation day! 9 photos of your children on the day they graduated from nursery

Bless them all! These children had the days of their lives when they graduated from little school.

And what better time is there to reflect after the Echo recently reported on the University of Sunderland’s St Mary’s Childcare Centre graduation which happened recently.

It got us thinking of graduations of the past such as Just Learning in 2013, Buttercup Nursery in 2008, Chatterbox Nursery in 2003, and Premier Kindergarten in 2006.

What a day for them all. See if you can spot a familiar face.

A big day at the Premier Kindergarten in Plains Farm in 2006.

Such a happy day at Fingerpaint Nursery in Ryhope in 2008. Can you believe it's 15 years since Anna Noble, Kaitlyn Hodgson and Andrew Brennan were photographed at their graduation.

We've got certificates! Children at Busy Bees Nursery, Fulwell, showed off their papers from their graduation ceremony at the Enon Baptist Church, Monkwearmouth in 2014.

