Sunderland teachers you said you loved the most, including the one famed for his Hobbit voices
There’s the one who read The Hobbit to his class - and used all the character’s voices.
The musical teachers at Broadway and Springwell, and the Red House teacher who was ‘an absolute gent’ as well as being ‘hilarious’.
‘Great teacher. Hope he’s enjoying his retirement’
You gave us loads of your suggestions for the best Sunderland teacher from years gone by after we ran a retro story recently.
Let’s take a look at some of your memories;
Dizzy Boll said: “Mr John Bainbridge at Rickleton Primary was the best, loved and always remember his reading of The Hobbit with all the characters’ voices.”
Sheila Robson: “Brian Wilson. Taught me at Woodside, Hylton Castle. Then my kids at Fulwell Juniors over 30 years later. Great teacher. Hope he’s enjoying his retirement.”
‘Best music teacher ever’
Charlotte Camm: “I owe a lot to Mrs Bennett and Mick Poulton from Thornhill School. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without them both.” Courtney Louise Sewell: “Hetton Primary Teachers of the early 2000s. Linda Anderson, Anne Loadman and of course the head teacher at the time Miss Burns.”
Colleen Pattison: ‘George Green the old Broadway comp. Best music teacher ever.’
‘She encouraged me to write my own stories’
Samantha Jayne Davison: “My son who is now 13 said Mr Robb who was at George Washington primary school during the lockdown down was his best. He gave him so much needed confidence, he was his mentor and confidence. I hope he sees this. If he does, thank you.” Connie Foster: “Mrs Davies, from Thornhill, who encouraged 11 year old me to start writing my own stories. 18 years later I still do.” Kayleigh Brown: “Mr Swan or Mrs Millican from Grangetown Primary (late 90’s) or Lynne Veitch my form tutor in the 00’s. Best of the best teachers, they helped make my school years.”
‘Best teacher I ever had’
Sue George: “Mrs Ann(e) Donnan - music teacher at Springwell Junior and other schools. She was amazing.”
Donna Tomlin: “Mrs Amos - History Teacher at Southmoor (late 90s) - best teacher I ever had. Mr Grainger - Maths teacher.” More than 70 of you left comments and we thank you all.
