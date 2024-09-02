Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wow! You had some amazing teachers in the past.

There’s the one who read The Hobbit to his class - and used all the character’s voices.

The musical teachers at Broadway and Springwell, and the Red House teacher who was ‘an absolute gent’ as well as being ‘hilarious’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Sunderland and East Durham teachers you'll remember from years gone by

‘Great teacher. Hope he’s enjoying his retirement’

Let’s take a look at some of your memories;

Our original story which raised so much interest earlier this month. | se

Dizzy Boll said: “Mr John Bainbridge at Rickleton Primary was the best, loved and always remember his reading of The Hobbit with all the characters’ voices.”

Sheila Robson: “Brian Wilson. Taught me at Woodside, Hylton Castle. Then my kids at Fulwell Juniors over 30 years later. Great teacher. Hope he’s enjoying his retirement.”

Music teacher Brian Wilson pictured with the Hylton Castle Junior School Choir in 1987. | se

‘Best music teacher ever’

Charlotte Camm: “I owe a lot to Mrs Bennett and Mick Poulton from Thornhill School. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without them both.” Courtney Louise Sewell: “Hetton Primary Teachers of the early 2000s. Linda Anderson, Anne Loadman and of course the head teacher at the time Miss Burns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head teacher Ann Marie Burns at Hetton Primary School in 2009. | se

Colleen Pattison: ‘George Green the old Broadway comp. Best music teacher ever.’

George Green was pictured during a music rehearsal session in 2005. | se

‘She encouraged me to write my own stories’

George Washington Primary School. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Samantha Jayne Davison: “My son who is now 13 said Mr Robb who was at George Washington primary school during the lockdown down was his best. He gave him so much needed confidence, he was his mentor and confidence. I hope he sees this. If he does, thank you.” Connie Foster: “Mrs Davies, from Thornhill, who encouraged 11 year old me to start writing my own stories. 18 years later I still do.” Kayleigh Brown: “Mr Swan or Mrs Millican from Grangetown Primary (late 90’s) or Lynne Veitch my form tutor in the 00’s. Best of the best teachers, they helped make my school years.”

‘Best teacher I ever had’

Springwell Village Primary School. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Sue George: “Mrs Ann(e) Donnan - music teacher at Springwell Junior and other schools. She was amazing.”

Donna Tomlin: “Mrs Amos - History Teacher at Southmoor (late 90s) - best teacher I ever had. Mr Grainger - Maths teacher.” More than 70 of you left comments and we thank you all.

Why not tell us about the nostalgia you would like to see next in our retro section.