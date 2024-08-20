All will be revealed on August 22, and we have our fingers crossed that there will be plenty of scenes like these from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Examining these 2014 scenes
Reminders from GCSE Day in Sunderland and East Durham 10 years ago. | se
2. Overjoyed at Argyle House
All smiles from these students at Argyle House as they celebrate excellent results in 2014. | se
3. The day arrives at Durham High
Leoni D'Arcy checks her GCSE results at Durham High School for Girls. | se
4. Tops at the High School
Sunderland High School Head, Dr Angela Slater with Year 11 pupils and 6th formers after the school came out on top for their GCSE and A Level results. | se
