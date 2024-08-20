Nine pictures from GCSE results day in Sunderland in 2014 as teenagers await their news this year

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:10 BST

It’s a big day for students who are awaiting their GCSE results.

All will be revealed on August 22, and we have our fingers crossed that there will be plenty of scenes like these from the Sunderland Echo archives.

They show pupils checking their results 10 years ago at schools including St Aidan’s, St Anthony’s, Southmoor and Sunderland High School.

Good luck to everyone.

Reminders from GCSE Day in Sunderland and East Durham 10 years ago.

1. Examining these 2014 scenes

Reminders from GCSE Day in Sunderland and East Durham 10 years ago. | se

All smiles from these students at Argyle House as they celebrate excellent results in 2014.

2. Overjoyed at Argyle House

All smiles from these students at Argyle House as they celebrate excellent results in 2014. | se

Leoni D'Arcy checks her GCSE results at Durham High School for Girls.

3. The day arrives at Durham High

Leoni D'Arcy checks her GCSE results at Durham High School for Girls. | se

Sunderland High School Head, Dr Angela Slater with Year 11 pupils and 6th formers after the school came out on top for their GCSE and A Level results.

4. Tops at the High School

Sunderland High School Head, Dr Angela Slater with Year 11 pupils and 6th formers after the school came out on top for their GCSE and A Level results. | se

