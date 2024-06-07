Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The comments will be taken into account when the final planning application is being drawn up.

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans to demolish and replace a popular Sunderland secondary school.

Developers Bowmer + Kirkland have been appointed by the Department for Education to redevelop St Aidan’s Catholic Academy in Ashbrooke.

How the new school will look

The plans involve new school buildings, a new external games area, amenity space, as well as the siting of temporary accommodation for the duration of the demolition and construction.

Now consultancy firm DPP is asking city residents for their views on the scheme, which will be taken into account as a full planning application is drawn up.

The firm said: “Undertaking public engagement with the local community in advance of submitting a planning application is an important part of the process for the applicant and allows members of the public and the local community to engage with the vision for the site and to provide valuable feedback on the proposals which can shape the development.

“We welcome all views and these will be taken into consideration by the project team before finalising the proposals for the planning application.”

It is anticipated the planning application will be submitted this summer and there will also be a further opportunity to comment as part of the application process.

The proposals involves demolishing the existing school buildings and constructing a new three storey campus with two main buildings - a teaching block comprising classrooms, assembly hall and dining are, and a combined sports and sixth form building, accompanied by large landscaping features and parking provision areas.

The two buildings proposed will be linked at first and second floor levels, with a space at ground level to provide pedestrian access between the car park and rest of the campus.

Access will still be by Tunstall Road and Willow Bank Road.