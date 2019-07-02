See adorable Sunderland youngsters dressed up as their favourite Toy Story characters
Sunderland youngsters transformed themselves into astronauts, cowboys and cowgirls, as they celebrated the release of the latest Toy Story film.
Pupils from Broadway Junior School, on Springwell Road, dressed up as their favourite characters from the popular film series to mark the release of Toy Story 4.
The new film sees Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, return to the big screen as they take on another hilarious adventure.
This time the gang go on a road trip with new toy named Forky, but the adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep.
The film, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, hit UK cinemas on June 21 – nine years on from the release of Toy Story 3 back in 2010.
And youngsters made sure to mark the occasion by coming to school kitted out in outfits inspired by the beloved characters.
The idea for the day came from Jaxon Dagg, eight, from Class 5, and also saw pupils bring their toys into school.
Head teacher Margarita Acklam said: “The day was the brainchild of Jaxon Dagg from Class 5 and the children arrived dressed as the fantastic characters with some bringing their toys to add to the occasion.
“Peyton Lancaster from Class 4 was the most amazing Jessie and she doubled up as usherette delivering ice-creams to all classes as part of the special movie day.”