We have a whole gallery of images from the Sunderland neighbourhood and here they are.
It’s a flashback to the days when nesting swans in 2003, jewellery makers in 2010 and a long-distance cyclist from 2000 shared the spotlight.
Take a look and see who you recognise in these Echo archive scenes.
1. A gallery from Gilley Law
Views spanning 40 years of the Sunderland neighbourhood. | se
2. Running back to 1984
Setting off at the start of the Festival of Youth Run from Gilley Law Community Association in 1984. | se
3. Off to the USA
Josef Keel, 55, of Gilley Law was photographed in 2000, just before he cycled 800 miles from Los Angeles to Las Vegas across Death Valley in America. | se
4. Beauty by the lake
An Echo photographer got this view of swans nesting on the lake near Gilley Law in April 2003. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.