Nine pictures of life in Sunderland's Gilley Law neighbourhood over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Sep 2024, 05:09 BST

Join us for a jewel of a journey back in time to Gilley Law.

We have a whole gallery of images from the Sunderland neighbourhood and here they are.

It’s a flashback to the days when nesting swans in 2003, jewellery makers in 2010 and a long-distance cyclist from 2000 shared the spotlight.

Take a look and see who you recognise in these Echo archive scenes.

Views spanning 40 years of the Sunderland neighbourhood.

1. A gallery from Gilley Law

Views spanning 40 years of the Sunderland neighbourhood. | se

Photo Sales
Setting off at the start of the Festival of Youth Run from Gilley Law Community Association in 1984.

2. Running back to 1984

Setting off at the start of the Festival of Youth Run from Gilley Law Community Association in 1984. | se

Photo Sales
Josef Keel, 55, of Gilley Law was photographed in 2000, just before he cycled 800 miles from Los Angeles to Las Vegas across Death Valley in America.

3. Off to the USA

Josef Keel, 55, of Gilley Law was photographed in 2000, just before he cycled 800 miles from Los Angeles to Las Vegas across Death Valley in America. | se

Photo Sales
An Echo photographer got this view of swans nesting on the lake near Gilley Law in April 2003.

4. Beauty by the lake

An Echo photographer got this view of swans nesting on the lake near Gilley Law in April 2003. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaWildlife