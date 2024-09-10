How the 2000 Pokemon craze hit Sunderland, when children gave up sweets to fund their collection
It was 24 years ago when schoolchildren were stuck with hundreds of stickers, but nothing to stick them in.
It led to parents joining the Pokemon frenzy in 2000 at a time when sticker albums were like gold dust.
Scouring the North East for albums
Adults desperately searched newsagent’s shelves to get their hands on the books.
Seaham woman Sharon Leighton scoured shops in the town as well as stores in Peterlee, Houghton and Sunderland in the hope of finding albums for her nieces.
Chloe Gardner, four, and sister Rebekka, seven, had hundreds of stickers - which were a spin off from the popular Japanese computer game and cartoon- but did not have an album.
‘The little one doesn’t want sweets any more’
Sharon said at the time: “The girls have been collecting them for four weeks now and have about 400 between them.
“The little one doesn’t want sweets anymore when we go to the shops - she’s only happy with Pokemon stickers.
“We have been everywhere looking for the albums but none of the shops can get their hands on them. Other parents are facing the same problem. They are like gold dust.”
Newsagents in Seaham agreed in 2000 and said the books flew of the shelves.
To jolt your memories, all this was also in the news that year.
An innovative radio station run entirely by women took to the airwaves.
The University of Sunderland’s media studies department teamed up with the pioneering Bridge Women’s Education and Support Centre in Washington to run 107 The Bridge.
As well as broadcasting in the North East, there were hopes that it would reach a global audience via the internet.
Work to restore County Durham’s coal-blackened beaches received an official stamp of approval.
A five-year coastal revamp by Turning the Tide (TTT) featured on a new Millennium series second-class stamp issued by The Royal Mail.
The Peterlee GT Group Band, which featured in a TV advert promoting Camelot, proved dreams really do become reality by winning a £68,000 Lottery grant.
Two Wearside flower growers were stepping back in time on national television.
Harry Leighton and John Gray, both 65, were due to star in Channel Four’s The Real History Show where they were going to recreate the first ever flower show.
Ten youngsters from East Herrington Primary School won a design competition by creating a futuristic animal sanctuary with recycled materials.
