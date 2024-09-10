A sticker craze had Wearside children giving up sweets.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 24 years ago when schoolchildren were stuck with hundreds of stickers, but nothing to stick them in.

It led to parents joining the Pokemon frenzy in 2000 at a time when sticker albums were like gold dust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pokemon stickers which were all the rage in 2000. | se

Read More Sunderland teachers you said you loved the most, including the one famed for his Hobbit voices

Scouring the North East for albums

Adults desperately searched newsagent’s shelves to get their hands on the books.

Seaham woman Sharon Leighton scoured shops in the town as well as stores in Peterlee, Houghton and Sunderland in the hope of finding albums for her nieces.

Chloe Gardner, four, and sister Rebekka, seven, had hundreds of stickers - which were a spin off from the popular Japanese computer game and cartoon- but did not have an album.

Sisters Chloe and Rebekka Gardiner who were desperately searching for Pokemon sticker books in 2000. | se

‘The little one doesn’t want sweets any more’

Sharon said at the time: “The girls have been collecting them for four weeks now and have about 400 between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The little one doesn’t want sweets anymore when we go to the shops - she’s only happy with Pokemon stickers.

“We have been everywhere looking for the albums but none of the shops can get their hands on them. Other parents are facing the same problem. They are like gold dust.”

Stamp of approval for beaches

Newsagents in Seaham agreed in 2000 and said the books flew of the shelves.

To jolt your memories, all this was also in the news that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An innovative radio station run entirely by women took to the airwaves.

The DJ's of 107 were, front row, Kay Appley, left, and Caroline Middleton, and back row, from left, Sandra Boddy, Linda Gardiner, Kim Michaels station manager, and Deborah Casey. | se

The University of Sunderland’s media studies department teamed up with the pioneering Bridge Women’s Education and Support Centre in Washington to run 107 The Bridge.

As well as broadcasting in the North East, there were hopes that it would reach a global audience via the internet.

Budding TV stars from Sunderland

Work to restore County Durham’s coal-blackened beaches received an official stamp of approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A five-year coastal revamp by Turning the Tide (TTT) featured on a new Millennium series second-class stamp issued by The Royal Mail.

David Bellamy with the new stamp at Seaham Beach. It was made to recognise the project to restore County Durham's coal-blackened beaches. | se

The Peterlee GT Group Band, which featured in a TV advert promoting Camelot, proved dreams really do become reality by winning a £68,000 Lottery grant.

Two Wearside flower growers were stepping back in time on national television.

Harry Leighton and John Gray, both 65, were due to star in Channel Four’s The Real History Show where they were going to recreate the first ever flower show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten youngsters from East Herrington Primary School won a design competition by creating a futuristic animal sanctuary with recycled materials.

Share your memories of 2000 by emailing [email protected]