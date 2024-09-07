Seven Sunderland graffiti scenes from 2003 to 2013

The creative talents of people from Pennywell, Thornhill, Pallion, Roker, Washington and Seaham can be clearly scene in these superb scenes.
Have a look at great work from 2003 to 2013, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 3
A decade of graffiti art is celebrated in this set of Sunderland and County Durham photos.
The creative talents of people from Pennywell, Thornhill, Pallion, Roker, Washington and Seaham can be clearly scene in these superb scenes.
Have a look at great work from 2003 to 2013, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.