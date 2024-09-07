Seven Sunderland graffiti scenes from 2003 to 2013

By Chris Cordner

Published 7th Sep 2024, 05:34 BST

A decade of graffiti art is celebrated in this set of Sunderland and County Durham photos.

The creative talents of people from Pennywell, Thornhill, Pallion, Roker, Washington and Seaham can be clearly scene in these superb scenes.

Have a look at great work from 2003 to 2013, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Tell us if these artistic projects brought back memories for you.

1. Painting a picture of Sunderland's past

Artist Paul Richardson, centre, helped pupils to mark graffiti art panels for Pennywell School in March 2003.

2. Powerful in Pennywell

Over to Washington Arts Centre in February 2004 where Philippa Henley, Mark Ke and Jessica Au produced this award-winning hands-on art.

3. Award winners in Washington

Thornhill School pupils produced this graffiti board to show the campaign against racism in June 2006.

4. An important message at Thornhill

