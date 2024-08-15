Going exotic with a look at lizards: We've gone retro with reptiles

Why not celebrate on Wearside with a look back at these great reptilian photos from the Echo archives.
If you found a salamander in your Silksworth garden, got up close to a Chinese Water Dragon in Dubmire, or posed with a lizard in Seaham, we’ve got memories for you.
1. Celebrations for World Lizard Day
Join us as we celebrate World Lizard Day with a gallery of retro Echo photos. | se
2. Creatures on a visit to Cleadon
Becky Jackson from Zoolab was at Cleadon Nursery in 2003.
Pupils including Kate Gordon and Elliott Gardener got to meet frogs and lizards. | se
3. A focus on frogs
Zoolab brought its exotic creatures to Easington Community School in 2004. | se
4. Seen in Silksworth
Eddie Campbell found a salamander in his garden in the Silksworth area in 2007. | se
