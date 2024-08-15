Going exotic with a look at lizards: We've gone retro with reptiles

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:18 BST

From geckos to iguanas and Komodo dragons. Today is World Lizard Day.

Why not celebrate on Wearside with a look back at these great reptilian photos from the Echo archives.

If you found a salamander in your Silksworth garden, got up close to a Chinese Water Dragon in Dubmire, or posed with a lizard in Seaham, we’ve got memories for you.

Join us as we celebrate World Lizard Day with a gallery of retro Echo photos.

1. Celebrations for World Lizard Day

Join us as we celebrate World Lizard Day with a gallery of retro Echo photos. | se

Photo Sales
Becky Jackson from Zoolab was at Cleadon Nursery in 2003. Pupils including Kate Gordon and Elliott Gardener got to meet frogs and lizards.

2. Creatures on a visit to Cleadon

Becky Jackson from Zoolab was at Cleadon Nursery in 2003. Pupils including Kate Gordon and Elliott Gardener got to meet frogs and lizards. | se

Photo Sales
Zoolab brought its exotic creatures to Easington Community School in 2004.

3. A focus on frogs

Zoolab brought its exotic creatures to Easington Community School in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Eddie Campbell found a salamander in his garden in the Silksworth area in 2007.

4. Seen in Silksworth

Eddie Campbell found a salamander in his garden in the Silksworth area in 2007. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Reptiles

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.