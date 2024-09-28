Chip in with memories of this 1976 Chipper Club stage show
What a day that must have been for 50 members of the Chipper Club.
More than fifty of them were on stage at the Odeon in Sunderland in 1976 and they put on a fantastic show.
The Echo was there to get these memories of the talent show and here they are once more.
Beverley Horn, 15; Joanna Garbutt, 14; Karen Lumsdale, 13 and Geraldine Cobb, 14 were among those who did their own version of the "film" Bugsy Malone.
These youngsters also had a great time and we want to know if you were in the picture.
Re-live those great days by emailing [email protected]
