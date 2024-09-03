The opponents were Arsenal in 1976 and the Sunderland Echo got all of these photos of fans enjoying the day.
Have a look at our archive selection and get in touch if you spot someone you know.
1 / 3
What a day that was. More than 40,000 Sunderland fans packed into Roker Park.
The opponents were Arsenal in 1976 and the Sunderland Echo got all of these photos of fans enjoying the day.
Have a look at our archive selection and get in touch if you spot someone you know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.