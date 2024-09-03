Seven pictures of faces in the crowd as Sunderland took on Arsenal at Roker Park in 1976 - photo gallery

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:58 BST

What a day that was. More than 40,000 Sunderland fans packed into Roker Park.

The opponents were Arsenal in 1976 and the Sunderland Echo got all of these photos of fans enjoying the day.

Have a look at our archive selection and get in touch if you spot someone you know.

We shared a load of shots from 1976. Share your memories of them.

1. Be on the ball and get in touch

One of the first games of the season in 1976 and Sunderland were taking on Arsenal.

2. Seen in the sunshine

Watching the action at Roker Park 48 years ago. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

3. Haway back in time

Hoping for a Sunderland win against Arsenal in 1976.

4. High hopes

