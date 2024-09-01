Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AND action. Sunderland’s brand new leisure centre became the star of a film almost 50 years ago - and the opening scenes weren’t even shot at Crowtree.

The cameras began to roll in the Civic Centre on a new film which looked at the building of the exciting new sports and leisure venue.

A view of Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1981. | NW

Sunderland’s most prestigious project

It was back in 1976 when Sunderland Public Works Department’s wanted to celebrate its ‘most prestigious project’.

The first scene of the cine film was the council’s Public Works Executive Board agreeing to the idea.

Mr Edward Stoddart, Director of Public Works, said: “It’s a record of the most prestigious project we have entered into, and it would be sad not to have this record for posterity.”

Crowtree Leisure Centre pictured under construction in 1976 - months before it was opened and after the cameras rolled. | se

Two years of a massive building scheme

The film cost between £300 and £500 to produce and it was made available for any groups and councils which wanted to watch it.

Crowtree Leisure Centre was planned to be built in a two-year contract.

The first stage involved building all of the structure up to the roof and that was expected to take 31 weeks.

The Crowtree roof under construction in the 1970s. | se

Delays with earthworks and materials

Then came the rest of it which was expected to take 73 weeks. But there were delays which were put down to problems with earthworks, contractors, and materials.

The leisure centre eventually opened in 1977 and was a vibrant hub for sports including bowls, swimming, football and more.

Share your own memories of days at Crowtree by emailing [email protected]