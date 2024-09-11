The hidden gem Sunderland beach with free parking which locals want to keep a secret
The Echo retro story about Hendon beach really struck a chord this week.
It told how there were plans in 1976 to transform it into a Sunderland seaside playground to rival Roker and Seaburn.
But it led to loads of Echo followers commenting on how they love the area as it is now.
‘I kind of want them to keep forgetting,” said Elizabeth Leng on the Echo’s Facebook page.
‘I like the peace there. Although I would love a little cafe. It is a shame it doesn't get used more though,” she added.
‘We spent the six weeks holidays down there’
Michael Bonallie had memories from 40 years ago. ‘We spent lots of time in the 80s here when we lived at Grangetown, it was great and safe place in the day.”
Joyce Smith commented: “This was me and my sisters favourite place when we growing up in St Leonard St. Sometimes we spent the six weeks holidays down there and it’s where l met my husband.” Eileen Hughes reminisced: “I used to take my children there back in the 1970s. When we lived in Canon Cockin Street. A lot more convenient than Roker or Seaburn.”
‘My husband even found an unexploded bomb’
Marie Furniss had a dramatic tale to tell. ‘Spent lots of time on this beach when I was a child, playing with with the dog and collecting sea glass. My husband even found an unexploded bomb there while walking with my toddler son!
“That beach brings back lots of memories for me. It would be amazing if it could bring more fun and pleasure to others.” Memories of lockdown came flooding back for Jan Foley. ‘This was my peace haven in lockdown. Used to go for a walk then end up down there just watching the sea.’
Others had their say as well.
‘Perfect the way it is’
Big-al Robson: ‘Hendon beach is nice and peaceful and is probably cleaner than seaburn or roker. Keep it a secret and keep it clean.” Scott Elliott: ‘Glad they never. It's perfect the way it is.’
Fiona Snowball: “No - Keep it a secret. Bring a flask.’
‘Sunderland’s third seaside playground’
And Mike Lisard commented: “No, just no. Hendon is a great beach that hasn't been spoilt by chip shops and arcades.’ Our story told how the Hendon ramparts had been completed and that was due to be the first - and most important - stage in restoring a neglected coastal strip.
The original 1976 Echo report added: “Now the rehabilitation of the whole area is well advanced and eventually the Hendon beach will become Sunderland’s third seaside playground after Roker and Seaburn.”
