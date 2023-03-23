Nine pictures from the first weeks of the covid lockdown in Sunderland as we mark three years since life changed dramatically
It was the month when you all became social distancing superheroes.
It is three years this week since the UK went into lockdown, Boris Johnson made the announcement on March 23, and we faced scenes such as these across Wearside.
And even though they were tough times, you did yourself proud with the way you kept active in a safe manner.
From running to socially distanced swimming, here’s a reminder of an extraordinary period of global history.
