17 pictures which prove Sunderland's beaches are the best, come rain or shine

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:37 BST
sn
Happy National Beach Day, for that is apparently the occasion on this 30th day of August.

To celebrate, we’ve dug out a selection of beach pictures from Sunderland, capturing the azure blues and glorious gloom of our seafront spots.

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.