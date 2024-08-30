17 pictures which prove Sunderland's beaches are the best, come rain or shine
Happy National Beach Day, for that is apparently the occasion on this 30th day of August.
To celebrate, we’ve dug out a selection of beach pictures from Sunderland, capturing the azure blues and glorious gloom of our seafront spots.
