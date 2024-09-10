A plan to turn a ‘derelict’ beach into Sunderland’s third seaside playground was unveiled 50 years ago.

Back in 1976, big plans were under way to turn the tide on the future of Hendon beach.

Concrete wall was just the start

A London engineering company completed a 930-metre concrete wall but at a cost.

The town’s Leisure Committee was presented with the final bill for the operation and it was just over £1 million.

Hendon beach as it used to look in the 1950s. | se

The Hendon ramparts were completed and that was due to be the first - and most important - stage in restoring a neglected coastal strip.

‘The rehabilitation of the whole area is well advanced’

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “While the summer crowds have flocked to Roker and Seaburn, the Hendon beach has for more than 50 years been used mainly as a dumping ground for domestic rubbish.

“Piggeries perched on its crumbling cliffs have added disenchantment to the view.

“Now the rehabilitation of the whole area is well advanced and eventually the Hendon beach will become Sunderland’s third seaside playground after Roker and Seaburn.”

Hendon beach, photographed more recently in an Echo archive photo from 2008. | se

Upstairs disco in former brewery

Behind the new sea wall a concrete deck, slab and secondary flood wall was due to be constructed to prevent further erosion.

Let’s have a look at some of the other developments which were on the way that year.

New life was expected to be breathed into Houghton’s Old Brewery before the end of 1976.

A Middlesbrough company now expects to re-open the 100-year-old building as a luxury disco restaurant and public house in mid-November.

The pub is to be named the Bird’s Nest, and the upstairs disco will be the sixth Inn Cognito night club, specially designed to offer live entertainment.

The building’s role since it closed as a brewery in about 1920 was varied. It was once a skin-merchants and as a granary.

Cinema for Washington was proposed

In Washington, work was about to start to extend the shopping facilities to more than half a million square feet.

Part of The Galleries in Washington, as it looked in the 1970s. | se

A huge retail department store, two large stores and another 30 smaller units were being planned.

Stephen Holley, General Manager of Washington Development Corporation, said at the time: “We are hoping for perhaps a cinema and possibly another major department store such as Marks and Spencer.”

