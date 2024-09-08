Cue the memories of these green baize stars in Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just under 40 years ago, a group of Sunderland women decided if they can't join the lads in their own game, they will just have to beat them - by setting up their own pool league.

Kathleen Owens gets ready to make the break at the pool table in the Whitehouse in August 1985. | se

Fed up with being barred from competitions

It happened at the Whitehouse pub, in Hendon Road where the female players got fed up with being barred from men's pool competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They formed their own league and pub manageress Kathleen Owens was among those to get involved in August 1985.

Pub manageress Kathleen Owens at the pool table in the Whitehouse. | se

But we want to know if you were a member of the league and how you got on.

Young anglers on the promenade

To give you a reminder of life back then;

The Young Sea Anglers Open Competition was held at Southwick Promenade, and Gary Evans, 13, was among those taking part.

Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade. | se

The Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition was being held at Sunderland Carnival.

There were loads of entries in the Seaham Fun Run.

Off to a flying start at the 1985 Seaham fun run. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrie was in the dugout

Lawrie McMenemy begin his spell as Sunderland manager and here he is in the dugout for a game against Blackburn Rovers.

And the champions of the Stackyard leek show competitionlined up for a photo with their trophies.

Share your own memories of life on Wearside in 1985 by emailing [email protected]