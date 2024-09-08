When Sunderland women set up their own all-female pool league in Hendon

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Sep 2024, 05:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Cue the memories of these green baize stars in Sunderland.

Just under 40 years ago, a group of Sunderland women decided if they can't join the lads in their own game, they will just have to beat them - by setting up their own pool league.

Kathleen Owens gets ready to make the break at the pool table in the Whitehouse in August 1985.placeholder image
Kathleen Owens gets ready to make the break at the pool table in the Whitehouse in August 1985. | se

Fed up with being barred from competitions

It happened at the Whitehouse pub, in Hendon Road where the female players got fed up with being barred from men's pool competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They formed their own league and pub manageress Kathleen Owens was among those to get involved in August 1985.

Pub manageress Kathleen Owens at the pool table in the Whitehouse.placeholder image
Pub manageress Kathleen Owens at the pool table in the Whitehouse. | se

But we want to know if you were a member of the league and how you got on.

Young anglers on the promenade

To give you a reminder of life back then;

The Young Sea Anglers Open Competition was held at Southwick Promenade, and Gary Evans, 13, was among those taking part.

Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade.placeholder image
Gary Evans competing in the Young Sea Anglers Open Competition at Southwick Promenade. | se

The Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition was being held at Sunderland Carnival.

There were loads of entries in the Seaham Fun Run.

Off to a flying start at the 1985 Seaham fun run.placeholder image
Off to a flying start at the 1985 Seaham fun run. | se

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lawrie was in the dugout

Lawrie McMenemy begin his spell as Sunderland manager and here he is in the dugout for a game against Blackburn Rovers.

And the champions of the Stackyard leek show competitionlined up for a photo with their trophies.

Share your own memories of life on Wearside in 1985 by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaSAFCFishingFootball9-ball pool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice