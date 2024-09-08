When Sunderland women set up their own all-female pool league in Hendon
Just under 40 years ago, a group of Sunderland women decided if they can't join the lads in their own game, they will just have to beat them - by setting up their own pool league.
Fed up with being barred from competitions
It happened at the Whitehouse pub, in Hendon Road where the female players got fed up with being barred from men's pool competitions.
They formed their own league and pub manageress Kathleen Owens was among those to get involved in August 1985.
Young anglers on the promenade
To give you a reminder of life back then;
The Young Sea Anglers Open Competition was held at Southwick Promenade, and Gary Evans, 13, was among those taking part.
The Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition was being held at Sunderland Carnival.
There were loads of entries in the Seaham Fun Run.
Lawrie was in the dugout
Lawrie McMenemy begin his spell as Sunderland manager and here he is in the dugout for a game against Blackburn Rovers.
And the champions of the Stackyard leek show competitionlined up for a photo with their trophies.
