The Penshaw couple who made it to the finals of Come Dancing

Wearside couple Joe and June Roeves were up for the cha-cha-challenge in 1985.

It even got them an appearance on television. Those were the days when Come Dancing was a competition between teams from different parts of the UK.

Old time dancing at its best

Joe and his wife June, from Penshaw, were in a dancing team which represented the North East.

The show in those days was presented by stars including David Jacobs, Sir Terry Wogan and Angela Rippon.

They were part of the Whitley Bay old time formation team and they were up against the Midlands and West.

We would love to know how they got on.

‘It started as a bit of a joke’

In 1985, June, who worked as a cashier at a Sunderland building society, told the Echo: “It all started as a bit of a joke. He started it for a bet but now he really likes it and we have a lot of fun.”

The couple helped the team to reach the area finals in Blackpool and were due to return for the all-British championships.

Married but they danced with different partners

But Joe and June did not dance with each other in the contest.

June was partnered by Stephen Allan and Joe by Lorraine Hamilton who were also from Sunderland.

We are hoping you will tell us how they got on.

We love you Rollers

Also in the news in 1985;

Bay City Rollers fans were out in force in Sunderland after the band was banned from appearing at the Empire Theatre.

Lisa Carr, 13, a pupil at Pennywell Comprehensive School won a place in the regional final of the Junior Cook of the Year competition.

Clay’s Garden Centre held a garden festival in 1985 and it was a big hit.

Here are Andrew Reay, Stephen Rudd and Ian Walshaw having fun.

Get in touch with your own memories of life on Wearside in 1985.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.