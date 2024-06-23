The Sunderland churches where the parishioners sang for eight hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were sponsored at 25 pence a hymn

Meet the choristers who sang for eight hours in a sponsored ‘hymn-in' event to raise money for church funds.

And at 25 pence a hymn, they must have gathered in a healthy sum for St Matthew's Church in Silksworth in Sunderland.

Guest singers and musicians

The sponsored hymn-in was well under way at St Matthew's Church in Silksworth when the Echo photographer came along in 1985. | se

The 1985 event featured the parish choir, public, as well as guest singers and musicians all with the same aim.

Pictured taking part in the fundraiser were the vicar, the Rev Stanley Rycroft with his curate the Rev Brian Walton and choristers Claire Johnson, Diane Magog, Emma Jackson, Louise Johnson and Katherine Walton.

Singing loud and proud in Newbottle

Sponsored singing was all the rage that year and here’s a scene from St Matthews's Church in Newbottle.

They held a similar event where eight hours of singing was the order of the day.

Members of the church choir, music group and parishioners took part and pictured is Alf Davison from Town End Farm, the organiser leading the way.