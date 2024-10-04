Nine happy Sunderland pictures from 2005 to 2015 as we mark World Smile Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Oct 2024, 05:43 GMT

Put a big grin on your face and take in this selection of cheery Sunderland scenes from years gone by.

It’s a perfect time to do it with World Smile Day here.

It is held on the first Friday in October to spread happiness and encourage acts of kindness. See if you recognise anyone in these Echo views from 2005 to 2015.

1. Happy times on Wearside

Having fun at the Radio 1 Big Weekend event in Sunderland in May 2005. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

2. A joyful weekend

Having fun at the Radio 1 Big Weekend event in Sunderland in May 2005. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | se

Oral health promoter Pauline Wright was right behind National Smile Month 16 years ago.

3. Gleaming in 2008

Oral health promoter Pauline Wright was right behind National Smile Month 16 years ago. | se

Locals at the Kings Arms in Deptford raised a toast in 2008 after the pub won a real ale award.

4. A right royal cheer from the Kings Arms

Locals at the Kings Arms in Deptford raised a toast in 2008 after the pub won a real ale award. | se

