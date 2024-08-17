We have them all in this gallery of Sunderland Echo photos which span more than 20 years of the Wearside road.

From the Queen’s visit to the Homeworthy Factory in 1993 to a wellness event in 2015, we’ve got it covered.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . One street, nine views A gallery of scenes from North Hylton Road and they span 22 years of its history. | se Photo Sales

2 . Lovely to meet you Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth met the crowds on her visit to the the Homeworthy furniture factory in May 1993. | se Photo Sales

3 . Great memories from Grundfos Canon Stephen Taylor tightened one of the last bolts on a water pump to be sent to Africa. He is pictured with George Howard at Grundfos in June 2003. | se Photo Sales