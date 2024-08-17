Nine pictures from a trip down Sunderland's North Hylton Road over the 20 years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Aug 2024, 05:01 BST

North Hylton Road has hosted everything from Royal visits to factory scenes.

We have them all in this gallery of Sunderland Echo photos which span more than 20 years of the Wearside road.

From the Queen’s visit to the Homeworthy Factory in 1993 to a wellness event in 2015, we’ve got it covered.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. One street, nine views

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth met the crowds on her visit to the the Homeworthy furniture factory in May 1993.

2. Lovely to meet you

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth met the crowds on her visit to the the Homeworthy furniture factory in May 1993. | se

Canon Stephen Taylor tightened one of the last bolts on a water pump to be sent to Africa. He is pictured with George Howard at Grundfos in June 2003.

3. Great memories from Grundfos

Canon Stephen Taylor tightened one of the last bolts on a water pump to be sent to Africa. He is pictured with George Howard at Grundfos in June 2003. | se

Demolition work under way on the former Federal Mogul factory in October 2003.

4. On the way down

Demolition work under way on the former Federal Mogul factory in October 2003. | se

