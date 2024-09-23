The Stars and Stripes and Sunderland - forever entwined through this 500-year-old link

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
A star-studded link to the past can be found on one of Sunderland’s best loved landmarks.

Hylton Castle, pictured here in 1955, has a shield on its wall which is more than 500 years old.

It makes it the oldest stone carving of the Washington arms, which became the Stars and Stripes.

800 years of history

Hylton Castle in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1955.Hylton Castle in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1955.
Founding American father George Washington’s ancestral links to the North-East stretch back more than 800 years.

His family moved in the 1180s to live on land now occupied by Washington Old Hall.

It was the founding father’s great grandfather, John Washington, who emigrated from the UK to the then colony in 1656.

A crest preserved in stone

The Washington family included William of Wessington – one of more than 20 varied spellings of Washington.

The family crest, which can be spotted in stone at nearby Hylton Castle, also consists of stars and stripes – albeit of a red rather than a red and blue variety.

A close-up on the crest which links Hylton Castle to the Stars and Stripes.A close-up on the crest which links Hylton Castle to the Stars and Stripes.
It is thought that the home remained in the Washington family until the 1800s, when it was remodelled to become tenements flats for multiple families.

Hylton Castle itself also has plenty more links to the USA.

In 2023, direct descendants of the family who once lived there made a 3,000-mile trip across the Atlantic to learn more about their Wearside roots.

‘My spine is just tingling’

John Pratt and family on their visit to Hylton Castle in 2023.John Pratt and family on their visit to Hylton Castle in 2023.
Retired banker John Pratt, from New Hampshire, is one of a number of descendants of the Hyltons of Hylton Castle living in the USA who can trace their roots back to Sunderland.

Back in 2023, he told us: “My spine is just tingling when I think that this was the home of William Hylton, my 16th great-grandfather,” he said, standing inside the castle’s stone walls.”

Tell us about the Wearside nostalgia you want to see in the Echo by emailing [email protected]

