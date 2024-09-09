The Nature Bus, which taught young people in Sunderland about the environment in 1974

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Sep 2024

Tell us if you remember the visits of the Nature Bus to Sunderland.

It was a school time treat around 50 years ago and it meant Wearside children could learn all about the environment - just by hopping on a bus.

Children from Pallion Primary School spent a day on the Nature Bus in 1974.placeholder image
Happy times at Hylton Castle

Here are scenes from the bus on a visit by pupils from Pallion Primary School to Hylton Castle in 1974.

Plenty of Pallion faces on the Nature Bus.placeholder image
Pupils got to examine leaves in close-up, go out on to the streets to do Nature-based exercises and join forces on team projects.

Tell us if you were one of the children in these Echo archive photos.

Or maybe there’s another aspect of Wearside life from 50 years ago that you would like to re-live.

