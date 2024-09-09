Tell us if you remember the visits of the Nature Bus to Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a school time treat around 50 years ago and it meant Wearside children could learn all about the environment - just by hopping on a bus.

Children from Pallion Primary School spent a day on the Nature Bus in 1974. | se

Read More What life was like in Sunderland in 1974, another year SAFC had a flying start to the season

Happy times at Hylton Castle

Here are scenes from the bus on a visit by pupils from Pallion Primary School to Hylton Castle in 1974.

Plenty of Pallion faces on the Nature Bus. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils got to examine leaves in close-up, go out on to the streets to do Nature-based exercises and join forces on team projects.

Tell us more

Tell us if you were one of the children in these Echo archive photos.

Or maybe there’s another aspect of Wearside life from 50 years ago that you would like to re-live.