The Nature Bus, which taught young people in Sunderland about the environment in 1974
It was a school time treat around 50 years ago and it meant Wearside children could learn all about the environment - just by hopping on a bus.
Happy times at Hylton Castle
Here are scenes from the bus on a visit by pupils from Pallion Primary School to Hylton Castle in 1974.
Pupils got to examine leaves in close-up, go out on to the streets to do Nature-based exercises and join forces on team projects.
