Was America’s Stars and Stripes flag created in the North-East of England?
It is a flag which will be raised across the United States and indeed worldwide on July 4 to mark American Independence Day.
But does the Stars and Stripes flag originate thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean in Washington, Tyne and Wear?
Founding American father George Washington’s ancestral links to the North-East town are not in doubt.
His family moved north from Stockton in the 1180s to live on land now occupied by Washington Old Hall.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The family crest, which can be spotted in stone at nearby Hylton Castle, also consists of stars and stripes – albeit of a red rather than a red and blue variety.
While a 19th century patriotic drama made the connection, Ged Parker, chairman of Washington History Society, said: “The Washington family crest is similar although there is no documentary proof that they have borrowed it from us.”