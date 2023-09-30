News you can trust since 1873
Nine memorable nights out in Sunderland, from work parties to birthdays

Your works night out in pictures

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Sep 2023, 19:17 BST

Who fancies a night out?

We do and we did it in style by looking at Wearside people who had fun with their friends.

We've got shopkeepers from Shiney, staff from Safeway in Fulwell and Binns workers having a last get-together.

We've got a Philadelphia Ladies Club and even SAFC fans who held a party to celebrate a 9-1 Sunderland win over Newcastle.

So get your glad rags on and enjoy these Echo archive scenes.

Birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries .... you've celebrated the lot on your nights out.

1. Nights out in Sunderland

Binns staff at their closing down party in 1993.

Philadelphia Ladies Club celebrating their group's 45th birthday with a party in 2003.

Staff from Safeway in Fulwell on night out in 2005 at the Blue Bell.

