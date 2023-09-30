Nine memorable nights out in Sunderland, from work parties to birthdays
Your works night out in pictures
Who fancies a night out?
We do and we did it in style by looking at Wearside people who had fun with their friends.
We've got shopkeepers from Shiney, staff from Safeway in Fulwell and Binns workers having a last get-together.
We've got a Philadelphia Ladies Club and even SAFC fans who held a party to celebrate a 9-1 Sunderland win over Newcastle.
So get your glad rags on and enjoy these Echo archive scenes.
