Nine pictures remembering the days of Sunderland's Shiney Row College

Get cracking with your memories of days on campus

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

Let's go back to your college days of Blood Brothers, Lady Gaga and band music.

If you went to the Shiney Row campus of Sunderland College, this could be the place for you.

Re-live the days of 2012, 2013 and 2014 through these Echo archive photos.

Have a great browse and then get in touch with memories of your own.

A show called The Fairy Tale That Time Forgot was staged at the Shiney Row campus of Sunderland College in 2007.

Take a look at this line-up of students from the hair and beauty salon with staff in 2011.

Taking part in a Lady Gaga tribute show in 2011. Here is Leanne McGill 17, helped by Eleanor Goodchild , 21.

Students from City of Sunderland College (Shiney Row Centre) who modelled the clothes and their fellow students who did the hair and make-up in 2012.

Related topics:StudentsSunderland