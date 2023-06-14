A new partnership between Nissan and Sunderland College will put students in the fast lane to success.

(from left) Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East and Sunderland College; Brendan Tapping, Chief Executive of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust; and Michael Jude, HR Director at Nissan Sunderland Plant, with Nissan apprentices.

The Nissan Academy, which will be based at the College’s City Campus, will see students study for a specialised engineering qualification alongside their GCSEs.

Pupils will be able to develop the skills needed for a career in advanced manufacturing and engineering and, upon successful completion of the programme, will be guaranteed an apprenticeship assessment with the car giant.

Students will split their time between the College’s technical City Campus and the Nissan plant where they will benefit from access to industry experts, state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, as well as unique projects and experiences.

Plant HR director Michael Jude said: "The students of today are the engineers and manufacturers of the cars of tomorrow and we are passionate about nurturing and refining the talent of the future.

"This partnership will benefit our plant as well as the wider supply chain as the North East region pushes towards becoming an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.”

Students will study for a Level 2 qualification in Engineering, the equivalent of a GCSE.

The new partnership will build on Nissan’s commitment to school engagement through the Nissan Skills Foundation. Over the last eight years, the Foundation has seen 85,000 young people aged between 9-18 attend one of its unique STEM activities.

The academy's initial intake will be from St Wilfrid’s R.C. College in South Shields, part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, with the level two qualification available to new students from September 2023.

Pupils will also receive a guaranteed unconditional offer to continue their education at Sunderland College upon graduating from the Academy.

Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East and Sunderland College said: "Having invested meaningful engagement over time with our partners at Nissan and Bishop Chadwick, together we have designed a superb curriculum combining GCSEs, a technical qualification and a co-created Skills Framework.

"Leaving the Academy with both a qualification and Nissan Skills certificates, this opportunity particularly gives Academy pupils competitive advantage over their peers, accelerates a pipeline of future Nissan employees, and ticks every box in terms of ambitious education and skills policy."

Education trust chief executive Brendan Tapping added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership to provide a blend of vocational learning and academic education. This is an exciting opportunity providing pupils with not only great qualifications, and high-quality work experience, but also support to develop the attributes expected by future employers.

"This gives our students an advantage in an increasingly competitive jobs market, allowing them to be the best version of themselves."

