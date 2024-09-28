Dig in: We've got a gallery of leek show scenes from the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:55 BST

Here are some Sunderland memories that will hopefully grow on you.

They all show Sunderland and its fantastic leek competitions from 1975 to 2012.

There’s a world champion from Murton and winners from Farringdon, Houghton, Castletown and Seaburn.

Judge for yourself by looking through our Echo archive tribute.

Leek show scenes you might remember from Sunderland and County Durham.

1. Dig in

Houghton Ladies Leek Club had a whole host of members in September 1975. Their leek show had some wonderful produce on display that year.

2. Happy in Houghton

Plenty to smile about at the Farringdon Leek Club show in 1975.

3. Fabulous in Farringdon

Meet the winners of the leek show which was held at The Stackyard in 1985.

4. Trophy time at The Stackyard

