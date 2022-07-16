Loading...
A day at the beach. Fancy an ice cream?
10 photos from Seaburn in summers gone by - were you pictured at Sunderland seafront?

What a summer! And what better way to enjoy it than by looking back at retro summers we’ve loved at Seaburn.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:55 am

Seafront walks, relaxing on the beach, trying out the boating lake. We have it all in a series of great photos from the 50s, 60s, and 70s which come to us courtesy of Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

If you loved the big dipper, beach huts, refreshment stalls and packed promenades, we have all that too.

Take a look.

1. Family fun in 1957

Ahh the memories! The boys head to the water while the rest of the family relax by their beach shelters. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Let's go to the fairground

The Big Dipper in 1954. Did you love it? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. A busy August day

A hive of activity in 1954. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Waiting to serve you

Ready to serve at the kiosk in 1954. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

