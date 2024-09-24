Houghton Colliery had an amazing workforce, but it didn't save the pit from closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Talks had gone on from early that year on whether Houghton Colliery would have a future.
Highly skilled workers but the end still beckoned
The National Coal Board acknowledged that its 250 miners were highly skilled and had served the industry well.
But the NCB’s final decision was taken at a meeting in London and sent to the National Union of Mineworkers.
George Elliott, chairman of Houghton Miners’ Lodge, was the person who revealed the news to the Echo.
Investment would not be ‘justified’
He said the Durham miners’ headquarters had confirmed that the letter had been received which announced the closure of the pit on September 26, 1981.
The NCB felt it would not be justified in investing in further capital at Houghton.
It would have cost at least £5million and 18 months to open a new seam, during which time the pit would be idle.
Dozens were relocated to other pits
Jobs were available at nearby collieries for the workers and more than 160 were relocated while 55 others accepted voluntary redundancy.
Tell us if you worked at the pit and what you remember of those days.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.