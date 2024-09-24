Houghton Colliery had an amazing workforce, but it didn't save the pit from closure

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Sep 2024
Months of speculation finally ended for one of Wearside’s pits in 1981. The end was in sight at Houghton.

Talks had gone on from early that year on whether Houghton Colliery would have a future.

Houghton pit on the day of the last shift in 1981.Houghton pit on the day of the last shift in 1981.
Houghton pit on the day of the last shift in 1981. | se

Highly skilled workers but the end still beckoned

The National Coal Board acknowledged that its 250 miners were highly skilled and had served the industry well.

But the NCB’s final decision was taken at a meeting in London and sent to the National Union of Mineworkers.

Houghton Colliery, the oldest pit in the county, was closing in 1981. Workers who had not opted for voluntary redundancy were being transferred to Seaham, Vane Tempest, Eppleton and Wearmouth pits, and the Philadelphia Workshops.Houghton Colliery, the oldest pit in the county, was closing in 1981. Workers who had not opted for voluntary redundancy were being transferred to Seaham, Vane Tempest, Eppleton and Wearmouth pits, and the Philadelphia Workshops.
Houghton Colliery, the oldest pit in the county, was closing in 1981. Workers who had not opted for voluntary redundancy were being transferred to Seaham, Vane Tempest, Eppleton and Wearmouth pits, and the Philadelphia Workshops. | se

George Elliott, chairman of Houghton Miners’ Lodge, was the person who revealed the news to the Echo.

Investment would not be ‘justified’

He said the Durham miners’ headquarters had confirmed that the letter had been received which announced the closure of the pit on September 26, 1981.

Winding engine man, Jack Fee, who was retiring in 1981 after 37 years at the colliery.Winding engine man, Jack Fee, who was retiring in 1981 after 37 years at the colliery.
Winding engine man, Jack Fee, who was retiring in 1981 after 37 years at the colliery. | se

The NCB felt it would not be justified in investing in further capital at Houghton.

It would have cost at least £5million and 18 months to open a new seam, during which time the pit would be idle.

Dozens were relocated to other pits

Some of the last workers give a wave to the Sunderland Echo photographer on the day of their last shift in September 1981.Some of the last workers give a wave to the Sunderland Echo photographer on the day of their last shift in September 1981.
Some of the last workers give a wave to the Sunderland Echo photographer on the day of their last shift in September 1981. | se

Jobs were available at nearby collieries for the workers and more than 160 were relocated while 55 others accepted voluntary redundancy.

Tell us if you worked at the pit and what you remember of those days.

Email [email protected]

