Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 1984 Miners' Strike has been remembered - by the Wearside people who lived through it.

In a matter of days, the Sunderland Echo will be sharing the memories of the families, the miners, the pickets and a lodge official who all fought for their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Wearside Echoes is giving its followers an exclusive first look at what is to come.

Alan Mardghum was the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) lodge financial secretary at Wearmouth. He remembered feelings of 'fear, of dread, would our pit be affected'.

Alan Mardghum and his memories of 1984.

Charlie Bell, who picketed for almost every day of the 1984 Miners' Strike, said his local community in Hetton was 'pretty much dependent on coal mining'.

Former miner Charlie Bell who was on the picket line throughout the 1984 Miners Strike.

Families relied on that wage for mortgages, rent and food - and striking was the only option to protect their future, Charlie added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Heron spoke of tough days where he would picket for hours and then head to the pit heap to 'riddle' the waste for any coal he could get out of it for the family fire.

Bob Heron's recollections of picketing during the 1984/1985 Miners Strike.

And his wife Juliana combined family duties with organising food parcels for the miners.

It even included a meeting with a music legend from the USA who gave money to the miners cause in 1984.

Juliana Heron who was part of a support group which ran a kitchen during the 1984 Miners Strike.

The strike lasted for a year and led to a mix of emotions. Locals have looked back on the legacy of the 1980s and how life in their communities looks now.