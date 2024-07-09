11 sparkling pictures from Sunderland's Farringdon School prom at Beamish Hall in 2007

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:31 BST

We’ve got glamourous gowns, stylish suits, hairstyles and smiles - all from a Sunderland prom night in 2007.

It’s Farringdon School’s prom and it looked like a wonderfully stylish affair 17 years ago this month.

We found 11 Echo archive photos of the occasion at Beamish Hall which should bring back magical memories for many.

Have a look, relive a great night, and then get in touch to tell us more.

Farringdon School students by the dozen in this set of Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. Faces galore

Farringdon School students by the dozen in this set of Sunderland Echo archive photos. | se

They were ready to have a great time at Beamish Hall 17 years ago this month.

2. Wonderful memories

They were ready to have a great time at Beamish Hall 17 years ago this month. | se

The boys made a real effort to show their style with this impressive array of suits.

3. Well done lads

The boys made a real effort to show their style with this impressive array of suits. | se

Taking time for a photo during their special day.

4. A sparkling reminder

Taking time for a photo during their special day. | se

