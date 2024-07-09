It’s Farringdon School’s prom and it looked like a wonderfully stylish affair 17 years ago this month.
We found 11 Echo archive photos of the occasion at Beamish Hall which should bring back magical memories for many.
Have a look, relive a great night, and then get in touch to tell us more.
You can do just that by emailing [email protected]
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.