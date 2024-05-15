11 magical photos of Sunderland school teams in football finals

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th May 2024, 05:51 BST

A stunning line-up from 2003 to 2012

It’s that time of year when school football teams are competing for the grand prize.

What could be better than turning out for your school in a cup final.

These players did and here’s an Echo archive reminder of teams from 2003 to 2012 in Sunderland.

They include Farringdon, Castle View, Fulwell, Hylton Red House and Sandhill View.

Back of the net if they bring back memories for you.

The day you competed for your school in a cup final. Remember this?

1. Cup final day

The day you competed for your school in a cup final. Remember this?

The Grangetown Primary School team which won the Robinson Shield in May 2003.

2. Great job Grangetown

The Grangetown Primary School team which won the Robinson Shield in May 2003.

The Hylton Castle Primary team which reached the finals of the Echo Ditchburn Cup 21 years ago.

3. Doing Hylton Castle proud

The Hylton Castle Primary team which reached the finals of the Echo Ditchburn Cup 21 years ago.

St Aidan's School team looked delighted with their win in the 2007 Under-16 Schools Cup Final.

4. On the ball with St Aidan's

St Aidan's School team looked delighted with their win in the 2007 Under-16 Schools Cup Final.

