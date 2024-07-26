Nine pictures capturing the colour of life in Castletown over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Jul 2024, 13:27 BST

We love a look back at Sunderland’s neighbourhoods in times gone by. Here’s another one.

It’s Castletown and we have Echo photos from 1959 to 2008 for you to peruse.

It covers everything from the local colliery to Castletown Workmen’s Club and the Mothers Union to pond dipping.

There’s faces galore. All we need now is for you to recognise them and then get in touch to tell us more.

Plenty of people to recognise in our retro selection of nine Castletown photos.

1. Faces from Castletown

Development under way on a soggy day in Castletown in February 1959.

2. Under construction in 1959

Castletown pit may well still bring back memories for locals and here it is in October 1972.

3. Pit memories

An inflatable balloon looked like great fun at the Castletown play scheme in July 1975.

4. Fun on the inflatable

