Nine pictures capturing the colour of life in Castletown over the years

It’s Castletown and we have Echo photos from 1959 to 2008 for you to peruse.
It covers everything from the local colliery to Castletown Workmen’s Club and the Mothers Union to pond dipping.
There’s faces galore. All we need now is for you to recognise them and then get in touch to tell us more.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.