Wearmouth demolition: The historic end of D Shaft tower 30 years ago
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The D Shaft tower of Wearmouth Colliery was demolished in an explosion in October 1994.
Crowds watched as it fell
Crowds watched from a distance as the tower was toppled in a controlled blast.
It brought an end to the days of Wearmouth Colliery which was the oldest pit in the country.
At its height, the Durham coalfield employed 165,000 people and Wearmouth pit alone employed more than 2,000 people in the years before its shutdown.
Its history stretches back to 1835 when it first began producing coal. By 1914, 2,600 people worked there.
The pit was still a mainstay of Wearside employment in the 1950s and a new tower winder was added.
Bright days and production records
By 1957, the National Coal Board was making changes and new overhead winding gear was brought in. There were bright days when production records were set.
But worrying times lay ahead and the threat of closures and unemployment led to the miners strikes of 1984. Hundreds turned up on the picket lines. The last shift clocked off in December 1993.
Tell us if you watched as the tower came down in October 1994. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.