The last great reminder of Sunderland’s mining heritage disappeared 30 years ago this month.

The D Shaft tower of Wearmouth Colliery was demolished in an explosion in October 1994.

Crowds watched as it fell

Crowds watched from a distance as the tower was toppled in a controlled blast.

A large crowd watched as the controlled explosion went ahead in October 1994. | se

It brought an end to the days of Wearmouth Colliery which was the oldest pit in the country.

The last moments of the D shaft tower in 1994. | se

The pit employed thousands of people

At its height, the Durham coalfield employed 165,000 people and Wearmouth pit alone employed more than 2,000 people in the years before its shutdown.

Its history stretches back to 1835 when it first began producing coal. By 1914, 2,600 people worked there.

Another view of the demolition in October 1994. | se

The pit was still a mainstay of Wearside employment in the 1950s and a new tower winder was added.

Bright days and production records

By 1957, the National Coal Board was making changes and new overhead winding gear was brought in. There were bright days when production records were set.

Faceworker Ian Mardghum with a shovel full of the millionth tonne of coal, watched by workmates from Wearmouth's G82 coalface in 1990. The pit was closed in 1993.

But worrying times lay ahead and the threat of closures and unemployment led to the miners strikes of 1984. Hundreds turned up on the picket lines. The last shift clocked off in December 1993.

