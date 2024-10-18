Wearmouth demolition: The historic end of D Shaft tower 30 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The last great reminder of Sunderland’s mining heritage disappeared 30 years ago this month.

The D Shaft tower of Wearmouth Colliery was demolished in an explosion in October 1994.

Crowds watched as it fell

Crowds watched from a distance as the tower was toppled in a controlled blast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A large crowd watched as the controlled explosion went ahead in October 1994.A large crowd watched as the controlled explosion went ahead in October 1994.
A large crowd watched as the controlled explosion went ahead in October 1994. | se

It brought an end to the days of Wearmouth Colliery which was the oldest pit in the country.

It was sunk in 1826 and had been a part of Sunderland's industrial scene for 158 years.

The last moments of the D shaft tower in 1994.The last moments of the D shaft tower in 1994.
The last moments of the D shaft tower in 1994. | se

The pit employed thousands of people

At its height, the Durham coalfield employed 165,000 people and Wearmouth pit alone employed more than 2,000 people in the years before its shutdown.

Its history stretches back to 1835 when it first began producing coal. By 1914, 2,600 people worked there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Another view of the demolition in October 1994.Another view of the demolition in October 1994.
Another view of the demolition in October 1994. | se

The pit was still a mainstay of Wearside employment in the 1950s and a new tower winder was added.

Bright days and production records

By 1957, the National Coal Board was making changes and new overhead winding gear was brought in. There were bright days when production records were set.

Faceworker Ian Mardghum with a shovel full of the millionth tonne of coal, watched by workmates from Wearmouth's G82 coalface in 1990. The pit was closed in 1993.Faceworker Ian Mardghum with a shovel full of the millionth tonne of coal, watched by workmates from Wearmouth's G82 coalface in 1990. The pit was closed in 1993.
Faceworker Ian Mardghum with a shovel full of the millionth tonne of coal, watched by workmates from Wearmouth's G82 coalface in 1990. The pit was closed in 1993.

But worrying times lay ahead and the threat of closures and unemployment led to the miners strikes of 1984. Hundreds turned up on the picket lines. The last shift clocked off in December 1993.

Tell us if you watched as the tower came down in October 1994. Email [email protected]

Related topics:PeopleHistoryDurhamSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice