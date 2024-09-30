Nine Sunderland fitness pictures from over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:44 BST

Join us as we jog back in time for a gallery of Sunderland retro workout scenes.

National Fitness Week is held each September and that gives us a chance to shape up some Echo archive memories.

We have views from 1993 to 2014 covering Downhill, St Luke’s, John Street, Club Zest and East Herrington Primary School.

Limber up with our look back in time.

1. Wonderful workouts

Downhill Primary School pupils were keeping fit in February 1993. Pictured left to right are: Stuart Polley, Daryn McCormick, Samantha McCormick, Emma Smith, Marie Sinclair and Louise King.

2. Doing their bit at Downhill Primary

There were plenty of takers for the Sit And Be Fit class at St Luke's Church Centre in February 2010.

3. Lots of interest at St Luke's

Keeping fit at Fit Body, Fit Mind, in John Street, was Tom Derby in June 2010. Here he is with gym owner Ian Watson (right).

4. Top stuff from Tom

