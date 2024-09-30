National Fitness Week is held each September and that gives us a chance to shape up some Echo archive memories.
Limber up with our look back in time.
1. Wonderful workouts
Fitness photos from Sunderland to take you back through the years. | se
2. Doing their bit at Downhill Primary
Downhill Primary School pupils were keeping fit in February 1993.
Pictured left to right are: Stuart Polley, Daryn McCormick, Samantha McCormick, Emma Smith, Marie Sinclair and Louise King. | se
3. Lots of interest at St Luke's
There were plenty of takers for the Sit And Be Fit class at St Luke's Church Centre in February 2010. | se
4. Top stuff from Tom
Keeping fit at Fit Body, Fit Mind, in John Street, was Tom Derby in June 2010.
Here he is with gym owner Ian Watson (right). | se
