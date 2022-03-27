Sunderland women's gym Club Zest wins national award

Club Zest in Fulwell has been named as Ladies Only Gym of the Year at the National Fitness Awards.

The award was the latest in a string on wins for co-owners Holly McBride-Donaldson and Jennie Moyse following their acquisition of the business in November 2017.

Holly has been with gym for twenty years, originally starting out as a receptionist then being promoted to manager in 2002. She now co-owns the gym with Jennie who has been a trainer with Club Zest for seven years, working as a gym instructor and personal trainer for three years before acquiring the business alongside Holly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ClubZest with string of awards

Since the pair acquired the gym they have extended opening hours, spent £12,000 renovating the gym and fundraising for local charities.

Club Zest has a dedication to supporting the local community and the needs of its client base. Jennie has supported a variety of women over the years through her teaching.

The closure of gyms during the pandemic caused challenges for Club Zest, but the resilience and dedication of the team allowed them to continue supporting members throughout with digital classes.

Jennie said: “It was a difficult time for us, but we got through it and are so happy to see our members back in the gym. We want to hugely thank Sunderland Council for supporting us with grants.”

Winning the award is a huge achievement for Club Zest, Holly said: “We are delighted that the club has been recognised for providing health and wellbeing support to local women and look forward to continuing.”

Natasha McDonough, Chair of Sunderland Area of North East of England Chamber of Commerce and MD of MMC Research & Marketing has been a member of the gym for over six years. She said; “Congratulations to Club Zest and its owners Jennie and Holly who have put Sunderland on the national map for the organisation’s holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

“I am delighted that Holly, Jennie and the team have been recognised for the fantastic work which they do within the Sunderland community and their dedication to supporting local women. I am a proud member of the gym and can wholeheartedly say that this award is very much deserved.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.