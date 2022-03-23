The Sunderland-based private home builder was awarded five-star status by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for 2022, which is the third successive year in which the firm has been awarded the status.

Gentoo has been recognised for its “quality service throughout the home buying process, including the standards of its new homes and its exceptional customer service”.

The five-star rating means that more than 90% of Gentoo Homes’ customers who completed the annual HBF customer satisfaction survey would recommend them to a friend.

Celebrating five-star status Gentoo workers, from left: L: Neill Findlay, Marie Lodge, Katherine Atkinson, Paul Reed, Anthony Douglas and Leanne Thompson.

The builder currently has seven developments across the North East, including its flagship Chester Gate development near Pennywell and the Cottier Grange site in the Tyne Valley.

Anthony Douglas, operations director at Gentoo Homes, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved five-star builder rating for the third year running.

“As the award is determined by our customers, it makes it that bit extra spice. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone here at Gentoo Homes to provide a quality service for our customers in every aspect of their home buying journey.

“We’re building high-quality homes across the North East and knowing that more than 9 out of 10 customers are happy with the service that we’ve provided is brilliant.”

Gentoo also had recent success at its Meadow View development in Houghton, where site manager Michael Fucile received a prestigious National Housing Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job award.

