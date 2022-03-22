Loading...

Investigation into suspected Sunderland gas explosion continues five weeks after blast, with one man still in hospital

Police are continuing to probe an explosion which rocked a Sunderland street five weeks after the blast.

By James Harrison
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:50 pm

Following the incident in Whickham Street, in Roker, two men were treated for “serious injuries”, one of whom was later discharged, while the other remains in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 15, after reports of a “suspected gas explosion”.

Within days, diggers were on site to begin demolition work on the two flats at the centre of the current investigation.

The emergancy services at the scene of the suspected gas explosion at Whickham Street, Roker.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 3.45pm on February 15 we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

“Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man has since been discharged from hospital, while another whose condition deteriorated days after the blast remains in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and other relevant partners to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion.”

Safety works start on the suspected gas explosion property on Whickham Street.

