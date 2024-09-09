We are celebrating them with a look back at some of the great events we have seen in them, from 1993 to 2009.
Our spotlight comes at a time when nationwide libraries are under threat, as our National World video shows.
1. Read all about it - retro style
Looking back at the great events in Sunderland libraries over the years. | se
2. We detect a Shiney Row memory
Staff and visitors at Shiney Row Library dressed as Cluedo characters during National Libraries Week, in 1993.
Pictured are Velma Blumby. left, and Mary Gray with staff, left to right: Eileen Thompson, Joan Ford, Ann Forth, Angela Straughan and Freda Mitchell. | se
3. A great read in Hetton
Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School. | se
4. Retro in Ryhope with dragons
The oriental art of dragon-making took place in Ryhope Library at half term in February 1997. | se
