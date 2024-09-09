Sunderland libraries in nine retro chapters, including Cluedo and dragons

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 12:25 BST

Round of applause for Sunderland’s libraries.

We are celebrating them with a look back at some of the great events we have seen in them, from 1993 to 2009.

Join us for Cluedo at Shiney Row, Penny Farthings at Monkwearmouth, dragons at Ryhope and rhymes in Houghton.

Our spotlight comes at a time when nationwide libraries are under threat, as our National World video shows.

Looking back at the great events in Sunderland libraries over the years.

1. Read all about it - retro style

Looking back at the great events in Sunderland libraries over the years. | se

Photo Sales
Staff and visitors at Shiney Row Library dressed as Cluedo characters during National Libraries Week, in 1993. Pictured are Velma Blumby. left, and Mary Gray with staff, left to right: Eileen Thompson, Joan Ford, Ann Forth, Angela Straughan and Freda Mitchell.

2. We detect a Shiney Row memory

Staff and visitors at Shiney Row Library dressed as Cluedo characters during National Libraries Week, in 1993. Pictured are Velma Blumby. left, and Mary Gray with staff, left to right: Eileen Thompson, Joan Ford, Ann Forth, Angela Straughan and Freda Mitchell. | se

Photo Sales
Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School.

3. A great read in Hetton

Hetton library's new extensive renovation was opened by Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Bramfitt in December 1995. He is pictured with pupils from Eppleton Primary School. | se

Photo Sales
The oriental art of dragon-making took place in Ryhope Library at half term in February 1997.

4. Retro in Ryhope with dragons

The oriental art of dragon-making took place in Ryhope Library at half term in February 1997. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice