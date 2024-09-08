The kids from The Garths who turned out to be great artists
These youngsters made their own headlines in 1993 when they helped make a mosaic in St Patrick’s Garth in the East End of Sunderland. It was made from coloured glass tiles and had impressive features including a dragon, palm trees and fish.
The perfect spot for marbles
But this was not just a great piece of public art. It could be used to play marbles and other games.
The mosaic was designed by North Shields artists Maureen Black and Rebecca Garner who used children’s sketches to work from.
Memories of magical mosaics
Project manager Carol Leathley said back in 1993: “The aim was to get the community involved in the improvement of their environment.” The project was funded by the City of Sunderland through Sunderland Leisure Libraries and Arts, Safer Cities and had help from North Housing.
Tell us if you remember the colourful mosaic created by youngsters in the East End and any other memories you have of St Patrick’s Garth in 1993.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.