The kids from The Garths who turned out to be great artists

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Sep 2024, 05:22 BST

Tell us if you were one of the cheerful children who helped to brighten up their play area at The Garths all those years ago.

These youngsters made their own headlines in 1993 when they helped make a mosaic in St Patrick’s Garth in the East End of Sunderland. It was made from coloured glass tiles and had impressive features including a dragon, palm trees and fish.

The perfect spot for marbles

Fantastic artwork at St Patrick's Garth in the Summer of 1993.
Fantastic artwork at St Patrick's Garth in the Summer of 1993.

But this was not just a great piece of public art. It could be used to play marbles and other games.

The mosaic was designed by North Shields artists Maureen Black and Rebecca Garner who used children’s sketches to work from.

Memories of magical mosaics

A close-up on the wonderful artwork in The Garths.
A close-up on the wonderful artwork in The Garths.

Project manager Carol Leathley said back in 1993: “The aim was to get the community involved in the improvement of their environment.” The project was funded by the City of Sunderland through Sunderland Leisure Libraries and Arts, Safer Cities and had help from North Housing.

Life in St Patrick's Garth in the Summer of 1993.
Life in St Patrick's Garth in the Summer of 1993.

Tell us if you remember the colourful mosaic created by youngsters in the East End and any other memories you have of St Patrick’s Garth in 1993.

